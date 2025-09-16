Precigen Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 3.59, Down -5.28

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) was $3.59 for the day, down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.59 million shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when AGEE NANCY H bought 15,000 shares for $4.60 per share. The transaction valued at 69,000 led to the insider holds 217,841 shares of the business.

AGEE NANCY H bought 10,645 shares of PGEN for $49,491 on Aug 28 ’25. The Director now owns 202,841 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, AGEE NANCY H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,360 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,152 and bolstered with 192,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1129316992 and an Enterprise Value of 1046005760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 246.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 241.015 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.387.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGEN is 1.66, which has changed by 2.59 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.49%.

Shares Statistics:

PGEN traded an average of 7.85M shares per day over the past three months and 6548510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.60M. Insiders hold about 50.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.55% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of 1756425600 were 36134649 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1753920000 on 28833129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36134649 and a Short% of Float of 20.899999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Precigen Inc (PGEN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.38M. There is a high estimate of $15.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.5M and the low estimate is $64M.