Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Clarivate Plc’s stock clocked out at $4.17, down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On July 18, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $4.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when JAMES SAMSON bought 100,000 shares for $4.26 per share.

Cornick Kenneth L. bought 165,000 shares of CLVT for $617,100 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 275,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Samson James Gordon, who serves as the President, IP of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 453,000 and left with 1,271,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2883822080 and an Enterprise Value of 7042053632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLVT is 1.47, which has changed by -0.37198794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.71%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLVT traded 4.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3123610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 672.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 460.27M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of 1756425600 were 38457539 with a Short Ratio of 7.95, compared to 1753920000 on 38442722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38457539 and a Short% of Float of 8.72.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $569.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $579M to a low estimate of $560.9M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $622.2MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.36M. There is a high estimate of $613.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $597M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.31B.