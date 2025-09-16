Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, DraftKings Inc’s stock clocked out at $42.83, down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $43.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.87 million shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.6827.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 01, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $55 previously.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

On June 04, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on June 04, 2025, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Dodge R Stanton sold 105,554 shares for $47.37 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,047 led to the insider holds 512,181 shares of the business.

Dodge R Stanton bought 105,554 shares of DKNG for $5,000,177 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Moore Ryan R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 76,390 shares for $45.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,507,499 and left with 402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 21834735616 and an Enterprise Value of 21911787520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -708.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKNG is 2.03, which has changed by 0.09961486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $53.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKNG traded 8.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8360390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 496.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.14M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of 1756425600 were 30205330 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1753920000 on 33462711. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30205330 and a Short% of Float of 6.23.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for DraftKings Inc (DKNG) is a result of the insights provided by 9.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.03B and the low estimate is $7.26B.