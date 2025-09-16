Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Indivior Plc (INDV)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Indivior Plc’s stock clocked out at $23.19, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. INDV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INDV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Crossley Mark bought 26,463 shares for $24.75 per share.

Mark Crossley bought 183,938 shares of INDV for $4,593,151 on Sep 08 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Mark Crossley, who serves as the affiliate of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $24.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDV now has a Market Capitalization of 2895918848 and an Enterprise Value of 2750035968. As of this moment, Indivior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.344 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDV is 1.03, which has changed by 1.4390116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDV has reached a high of $25.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INDV traded 2.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2106520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.89M. Insiders hold about 11.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.87% stake in the company. Shares short for INDV as of 1756425600 were 7817806 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1753920000 on 7123663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7817806 and a Short% of Float of 6.3200004000000005.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Indivior Plc (INDV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $257.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $268M to a low estimate of $245M. As of the current estimate, Indivior Plc’s year-ago sales were $307MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.15M. There is a high estimate of $258M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.03B.