Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Mattel, Inc (MAT)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mattel, Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.42, down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $17.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.41 million shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On February 05, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $28.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when DISILVESTRO ANTHONY bought 25,462 shares for $20.04 per share.

DISILVESTRO ANTHONY bought 362,704 shares of MAT for $7,288,811 on May 16 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 5612724224 and an Enterprise Value of 7423925760. As of this moment, Mattel,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.391 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAT is 0.70, which has changed by -0.0955348 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $22.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAT traded 3.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2776180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.78M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of 1756425600 were 8544246 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1753920000 on 10947516. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8544246 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-08-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-03-04 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mattel, Inc (MAT) is currently being evaluated by 10.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Mattel, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.71B and the low estimate is $5.55B.