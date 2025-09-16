Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Roku Inc (ROKU)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Roku Inc’s stock clocked out at $93.92, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $94.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.97 million shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.275.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on August 01, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $120 from $100 previously.

On July 10, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when DANIEL JEDDA bought 3,000 shares for $94.52 per share.

Wood Anthony J. sold 25,000 shares of ROKU for $2,500,000 on Sep 09 ’25. The CEO and Chairman BOD now owns 45,712 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Wood Anthony J., who serves as the CEO and Chairman BOD of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $94.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,360,931 and left with 45,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 13837328384 and an Enterprise Value of 12151175168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.765 whereas that against EBITDA is 85.001.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROKU is 2.13, which has changed by 0.25780094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $104.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROKU traded 3.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3609840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.29M. Insiders hold about 12.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of 1756425600 were 7089601 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1753920000 on 6692697. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7089601 and a Short% of Float of 6.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $5.06B.

