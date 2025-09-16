Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASBP) was $0.41 for the day, down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. ASBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4453 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.406.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.09.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASBP now has a Market Capitalization of 21053486 and an Enterprise Value of 28666938.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASBP is 0.82, which has changed by -0.9644521 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBP has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.94%.

Shares Statistics:

ASBP traded an average of 11.77M shares per day over the past three months and 2209820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.39M. Insiders hold about 20.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ASBP as of 1756425600 were 2341384 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1753920000 on 1097369. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2341384 and a Short% of Float of 6.6199996.

