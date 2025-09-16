Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Crocs Inc (CROX)

The closing price of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) was $77.58 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $77.43. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $92 from $140 previously.

On August 08, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Healy Susan L. bought 2,000 shares for $76.56 per share. The transaction valued at 153,120 led to the insider holds 50,078 shares of the business.

REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 3,261 shares of CROX for $250,084 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 15,417 shares after completing the transaction at $76.69 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, SMACH THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,139 shares for $109.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,446 and left with 109,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 4237218048 and an Enterprise Value of 5810182656. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.404 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.387.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CROX is 1.44, which has changed by -0.43957233 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.39%.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.88M shares per day over the past three months and 1952850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.69M. Insiders hold about 3.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.38% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of 1756425600 were 6418914 with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 1753920000 on 5168690. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6418914 and a Short% of Float of 13.700000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.8 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.4. EPS for the following year is $11.48, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $14.36 and $9.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $971.79M to a low estimate of $943.7M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.99M. There is a high estimate of $970.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.9B.

