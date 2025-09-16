Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Equillium Inc (EQ)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) was $1.71 for the day, down -8.56% from the previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. EQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9169 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Leerink Partners on March 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On September 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 15, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Keyes Jason A bought 88,913 shares for $0.32 per share.

THE KEYES TRUST U/A DTD 09/10/ bought 10,000 shares of EQ for $3,860 on Jun 12 ’25. On Jan 23 ’25, another insider, Keyes Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 6,500 and left with 37,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQ now has a Market Capitalization of 101750472 and an Enterprise Value of 90514512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.468 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQ is 1.58, which has changed by 0.9883721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQ has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.16%.

Shares Statistics:

EQ traded an average of 8.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1840660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.39M. Insiders hold about 50.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.32% stake in the company. Shares short for EQ as of 1756425600 were 2048068 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1753920000 on 427856. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2048068 and a Short% of Float of 4.4299997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Equillium Inc (EQ) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.13.