Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) was $1.06 for the day, up 2.91% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. LUCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on December 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 08, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On November 08, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 08, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Matheis Dennis bought 100,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 101,840 led to the insider holds 665,443 shares of the business.

Matheis Dennis bought 187,098 shares of LUCD for $242,292 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 187,098 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Matheis Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 129,684 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,520 and bolstered with 316,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCD now has a Market Capitalization of 108006576 and an Enterprise Value of 157719856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.174 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUCD is 1.23, which has changed by 0.23976612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCD has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.40%.

Shares Statistics:

LUCD traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 2211730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.27M. Insiders hold about 62.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.65% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCD as of 1756425600 were 5257234 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1753920000 on 5281264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5257234 and a Short% of Float of 8.06.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69M to a low estimate of $1.25M. As of the current estimate, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49M. There is a high estimate of $1.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17M and the low estimate is $9.83M.