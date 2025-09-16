Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for VCI Global Ltd (VCIG)

Abby Carey

Updated on:

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) was $0.39 for the day, down -12.38% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. VCIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4287 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.385.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when HONG KHAY KUAN bought 30,065 shares for $1.00 per share.

Hong Khay Kuan bought 630,362 shares of VCIG for $78,165 on Sep 27 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCIG now has a Market Capitalization of 12129507 and an Enterprise Value of -34223608. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.275 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCIG is 1.74, which has changed by -0.99679065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCIG has reached a high of $176.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.91%.

Shares Statistics:

VCIG traded an average of 5.69M shares per day over the past three months and 3979550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.25M. Insiders hold about 2.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for VCIG as of 1756425600 were 979234 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1753920000 on 1049758. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 979234 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.