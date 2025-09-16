Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for VCI Global Ltd (VCIG)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) was $0.39 for the day, down -12.38% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. VCIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4287 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.385.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when HONG KHAY KUAN bought 30,065 shares for $1.00 per share.

Hong Khay Kuan bought 630,362 shares of VCIG for $78,165 on Sep 27 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCIG now has a Market Capitalization of 12129507 and an Enterprise Value of -34223608. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.275 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCIG is 1.74, which has changed by -0.99679065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCIG has reached a high of $176.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.91%.

Shares Statistics:

VCIG traded an average of 5.69M shares per day over the past three months and 3979550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.25M. Insiders hold about 2.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for VCIG as of 1756425600 were 979234 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1753920000 on 1049758. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 979234 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.