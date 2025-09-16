Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Grifols SA ADR (GRFS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Updated on:

Earnings

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $9.88 in the prior trading day, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) closed at $9.63, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 8550679552 and an Enterprise Value of 18039732224. As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRFS is 0.69, which has changed by 0.08202243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $11.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 934.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.30M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.62% stake in the company. Shares short for GRFS as of 1756425600 were 2455417 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1753920000 on 3115174.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GRFS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015182187. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.4. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GRFS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-01-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Grifols SA ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.79BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B. There is a high estimate of $1.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.85B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.