Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Innoviva Inc (INVA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $19.37 in the prior trading day, Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) closed at $19.55, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. INVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On July 14, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On July 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 1,196,746 shares for $17.52 per share. The transaction valued at 20,964,237 led to the insider holds 5,658,705 shares of the business.

DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 270,374 shares of INVA for $4,766,126 on Mar 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,855,451 shares after completing the transaction at $17.63 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, DENNER ALEXANDER J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 151,175 shares for $17.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,665,079 and left with 7,125,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1232060544 and an Enterprise Value of 1251654784. As of this moment, Innoviva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.381 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVA is 0.43, which has changed by -0.008117735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVA has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.78%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 848.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 720150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.28M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.23% stake in the company. Shares short for INVA as of 1756425600 were 6726326 with a Short Ratio of 7.93, compared to 1753920000 on 9694651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6726326 and a Short% of Float of 14.729999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INVA, which recently paid a dividend on 2015-09-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2015-09-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-03 when the company split stock in a 1241:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Innoviva Inc (INVA) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $92.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.2M to a low estimate of $88.7M. As of the current estimate, Innoviva Inc’s year-ago sales were $89.51MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.49M. There is a high estimate of $102.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.71MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.4M and the low estimate is $391.26M.