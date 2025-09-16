Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $63.25 in the prior trading day, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) closed at $62.97, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. PBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.99 and its Current Ratio is at 4.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On June 21, 2024, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $93.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 ’25 when Fritz Mary Beth sold 1,678 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,020 led to the insider holds 17,157 shares of the business.

Fritz Mary Beth bought 1,678 shares of PBH for $151,020 on Mar 10 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Fritz Mary Beth, who serves as the SVP Quality & Regulatory of the company, sold 6,297 shares for $85.39 each. As a result, the insider received 537,701 and left with 18,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBH now has a Market Capitalization of 3099018240 and an Enterprise Value of 4002238464. As of this moment, Prestige’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.573 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.569.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBH is 0.46, which has changed by -0.1438477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBH has reached a high of $90.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.87%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 510.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.57M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.57% stake in the company. Shares short for PBH as of 1756425600 were 1417970 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1753920000 on 1302543. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1417970 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $257.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.3M to a low estimate of $256M. As of the current estimate, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $283.79MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.51M. There is a high estimate of $303.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.11B.