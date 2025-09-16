Ratio Analysis: Unpacking So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $3.77 in the prior trading day, So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) closed at $3.93, up 4.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. SY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $3.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SY now has a Market Capitalization of 374440960 and an Enterprise Value of -228914176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.162 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SY is 1.91, which has changed by 3.7406516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SY has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1268180 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 14.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.29% stake in the company. Shares short for SY as of 1756425600 were 753870 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1753920000 on 869433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 753870 and a Short% of Float of 1.94.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $386.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.64M to a low estimate of $386.64M. As of the current estimate, So-Young International Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $371.82MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.19M. There is a high estimate of $485.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.19M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.24B.

