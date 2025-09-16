Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Vericel Corp (VCEL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $32.18 in the prior trading day, Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) closed at $31.42, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.56 and its Current Ratio is at 4.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on August 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On June 20, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Hopper Jonathan Mark sold 10,000 shares for $35.77 per share. The transaction valued at 357,700 led to the insider holds 66,363 shares of the business.

Hopper Jonathan Mark bought 10,000 shares of VCEL for $357,700 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $35.92 each. As a result, the insider received 251,440 and left with 15,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1585459456 and an Enterprise Value of 1569014656. As of this moment, Vericel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 251.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.298 whereas that against EBITDA is 165.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCEL is 1.42, which has changed by -0.29106498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $63.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 612.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.91M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VCEL as of 1756425600 were 5504131 with a Short Ratio of 8.99, compared to 1753920000 on 5557512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5504131 and a Short% of Float of 14.140001.

Earnings Estimates

Vericel Corp (VCEL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $64.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.72M to a low estimate of $63.9M. As of the current estimate, Vericel Corp’s year-ago sales were $57.91MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.84M. There is a high estimate of $95.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.22MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350.56M and the low estimate is $325.7M.