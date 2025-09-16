Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Vericel Corp (VCEL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $32.18 in the prior trading day, Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) closed at $31.42, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.56 and its Current Ratio is at 4.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on August 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On June 20, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Hopper Jonathan Mark sold 10,000 shares for $35.77 per share. The transaction valued at 357,700 led to the insider holds 66,363 shares of the business.

Hopper Jonathan Mark bought 10,000 shares of VCEL for $357,700 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $35.92 each. As a result, the insider received 251,440 and left with 15,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1585459456 and an Enterprise Value of 1569014656. As of this moment, Vericel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 251.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.298 whereas that against EBITDA is 165.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCEL is 1.42, which has changed by -0.29106498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $63.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 612.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.91M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VCEL as of 1756425600 were 5504131 with a Short Ratio of 8.99, compared to 1753920000 on 5557512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5504131 and a Short% of Float of 14.140001.

Earnings Estimates

Vericel Corp (VCEL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $64.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.72M to a low estimate of $63.9M. As of the current estimate, Vericel Corp’s year-ago sales were $57.91MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.84M. There is a high estimate of $95.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.22MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350.56M and the low estimate is $325.7M.

