Ratio Examination: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) closed at $21.17 down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edgewell Personal Care Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

On February 08, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On April 05, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2023, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when O’Leary Joseph D bought 24,285 shares for $28.52 per share.

O’Toole Eric F bought 32,391 shares of EPC for $992,136 on Mar 07 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Hibbert Paul, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,402 shares for $37.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 1008737792 and an Enterprise Value of 2196248064. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 33.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.997 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPC is 0.86, which has changed by -0.41968203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $38.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPC has traded an average of 837.73K shares per day and 760080 over the past ten days. A total of 46.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.80M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.58% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of 1756425600 were 2458159 with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1753920000 on 3475408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2458159 and a Short% of Float of 7.739999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPC is 0.60, from 0.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027637037The current Payout Ratio is 30.49% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 8.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $534.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $539.8M to a low estimate of $526.1M. As of the current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Co’s year-ago sales were $517.6MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.49M. There is a high estimate of $494M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.24B.