Ratio Examination: Herbalife Ltd (HLF)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) closed at $9.29 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Herbalife Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $7.50 previously.

On August 01, 2024, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

On September 14, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.50.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on September 14, 2023, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when LeFevre Alan W bought 40,000 shares for $7.45 per share.

Mendoza Juan Miguel bought 3,143 shares of HLF for $23,572 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Mendoza Juan Miguel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,750 and bolstered with 166,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 957854720 and an Enterprise Value of 2988851712. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.606 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLF is 0.90, which has changed by 0.3084507 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLF has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 1651770 over the past ten days. A total of 103.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.03M. Insiders hold about 2.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.97% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of 1756425600 were 11269208 with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 1753920000 on 13068188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11269208 and a Short% of Float of 12.350000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.7. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on 2014-02-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2014-02-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-05-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.27B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Herbalife Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.24BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $5.13B.