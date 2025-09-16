Ratio Examination: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at $5.18 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On May 27, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

On April 08, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on April 08, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Silversmith Partners I GP, LLC sold 3,592,357 shares for $5.07 per share. The transaction valued at 18,213,250 led to the insider holds 14,324,197 shares of the business.

BLACK DARREN M. sold 8,407,643 shares of LFST for $42,626,750 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 33,524,715 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,407,643 shares for $5.07 each. As a result, the insider received 42,626,750 and left with 33,524,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFST now has a Market Capitalization of 2034139392 and an Enterprise Value of 2299519488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFST is 1.16, which has changed by -0.24158126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.20%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFST has traded an average of 2.61M shares per day and 1939310 over the past ten days. A total of 389.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.89M. Insiders hold about 59.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.86% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of 1756425600 were 7347562 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1753920000 on 7412301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7347562 and a Short% of Float of 8.520000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $355.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $357.8M to a low estimate of $354M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $312.72MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.12M. There is a high estimate of $384M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.58B.