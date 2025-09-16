Ratio Examination: The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) closed at $30.08 down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $31.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. BWIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

On April 08, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On March 27, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Cohen Seth Bala sold 2,775 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 94,350 led to the insider holds 10,465 shares of the business.

Cohen Seth Bala bought 2,775 shares of BWIN for $93,069 on Aug 13 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Hale Bradford, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 287,200 and bolstered with 144,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2217181952 and an Enterprise Value of 4156784384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.845 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BWIN is 1.42, which has changed by -0.38687325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BWIN has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.20%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BWIN has traded an average of 865.69K shares per day and 821290 over the past ten days. A total of 71.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.83M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.54% stake in the company. Shares short for BWIN as of 1756425600 were 5607553 with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 1753920000 on 5029985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5607553 and a Short% of Float of 9.0.

