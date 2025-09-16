Ratio Examination: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) closed at $2.18 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.52 million shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wheels Up Experience Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Briffa Mark sold 9,904 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 21,591 led to the insider holds 1,050,469 shares of the business.

MARK BRIFFA bought 9,904 shares of UP for $21,541 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Holtz David L, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 36,318 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 106,049 and left with 954,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 1523379712 and an Enterprise Value of 1898626048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.479 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UP is 2.38, which has changed by -0.01357466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UP has traded an average of 4.58M shares per day and 10890670 over the past ten days. A total of 698.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.92M. Insiders hold about 39.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.61% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of 1756425600 were 9994943 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 9219075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9994943 and a Short% of Float of 11.08.