Ratio Examination: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Updated on:

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) closed at $2.18 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.52 million shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wheels Up Experience Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Briffa Mark sold 9,904 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 21,591 led to the insider holds 1,050,469 shares of the business.

MARK BRIFFA bought 9,904 shares of UP for $21,541 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Holtz David L, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 36,318 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 106,049 and left with 954,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 1523379712 and an Enterprise Value of 1898626048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.479 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UP is 2.38, which has changed by -0.01357466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UP has traded an average of 4.58M shares per day and 10890670 over the past ten days. A total of 698.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.92M. Insiders hold about 39.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.61% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of 1756425600 were 9994943 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 9219075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9994943 and a Short% of Float of 11.08.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.