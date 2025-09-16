Ratio Revelations: Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) closed the day trading at $0.18 up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. ABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1881 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.174.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.15 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 72,035 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 20,170 led to the insider holds 718,512 shares of the business.

Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 16,200 shares of ABP for $4,212 on May 19 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 146,477 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Apr 29 ’25, another insider, Suk Jin Wook (Miles), who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 4,325 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,081 and bolstered with 130,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABP now has a Market Capitalization of 14590340 and an Enterprise Value of 15350333. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.882 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABP is 0.01, which has changed by -0.9838078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABP has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABP traded about 9.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABP traded about 4067940 shares per day. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.96M. Insiders hold about 47.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.72% stake in the company. Shares short for ABP as of 1756425600 were 1761139 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1753920000 on 4453830. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1761139 and a Short% of Float of 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.