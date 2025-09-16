Ratio Revelations: Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) closed the day trading at $0.18 up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. ABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1881 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.174.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.15 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 72,035 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 20,170 led to the insider holds 718,512 shares of the business.

Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 16,200 shares of ABP for $4,212 on May 19 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 146,477 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Apr 29 ’25, another insider, Suk Jin Wook (Miles), who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 4,325 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,081 and bolstered with 130,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABP now has a Market Capitalization of 14590340 and an Enterprise Value of 15350333. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.882 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABP is 0.01, which has changed by -0.9838078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABP has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABP traded about 9.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABP traded about 4067940 shares per day. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.96M. Insiders hold about 47.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.72% stake in the company. Shares short for ABP as of 1756425600 were 1761139 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1753920000 on 4453830. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1761139 and a Short% of Float of 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

