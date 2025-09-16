Ratio Revelations: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) closed the day trading at $10.08 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $10.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.995.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $25 previously.

On March 20, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when ANDREW PEER bought 1,750 shares for $10.01 per share.

Anderson Craig Eric sold 15,000 shares of ACVA for $225,600 on Jul 22 ’25. The CCDSO now owns 340,799 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, CRAIG ANDERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $14.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1816526976 and an Enterprise Value of 1658206720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.345 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.178.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACVA is 1.66, which has changed by -0.5046683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $23.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 3964860 shares per day. A total of 171.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.29M. Insiders hold about 4.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of 1756425600 were 12020082 with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 1753920000 on 12711307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12020082 and a Short% of Float of 7.1499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) is currently being evaluated by 9.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $200.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.84M to a low estimate of $197.6M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc’s year-ago sales were $171.33MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.44M. There is a high estimate of $196.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.71M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $771.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.16MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $922.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $962.7M and the low estimate is $863.86M.