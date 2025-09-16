Ratio Revelations: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed the day trading at $1.99 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $2.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.905.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 31, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 15, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Ogden Christopher sold 10,614 shares for $2.69 per share. The transaction valued at 28,540 led to the insider holds 226,271 shares of the business.

Ogden Christopher sold 1,641 shares of CTMX for $4,841 on Jun 13 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,385 shares after completing the transaction at $2.95 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, BELVIN MARCIA, who serves as the SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 13,884 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider received 37,334 and left with 272,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTMX now has a Market Capitalization of 328176864 and an Enterprise Value of 176974688. As of this moment, CytomX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.254 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.959.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTMX is 2.17, which has changed by 0.64462805 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTMX traded about 2.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTMX traded about 2571700 shares per day. A total of 164.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.73M. Insiders hold about 25.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.38% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of 1756425600 were 26968192 with a Short Ratio of 10.24, compared to 1753920000 on 23959184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26968192 and a Short% of Float of 16.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.0 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $11.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.43MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.43M. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.1MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.17M and the low estimate is $4M.