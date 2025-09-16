Ratio Revelations: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed the day trading at $53.27 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $52.62. In other words, the price has increased by $1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.65 and its Current Ratio is at 16.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on July 28, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On May 19, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $61.

On March 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $67.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 18, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Moukheibir Catherine sold 23,500 shares for $48.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,146,565 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Moukheibir Catherine bought 23,500 shares of MLTX for $1,146,595 on Jul 03 ’25. On Oct 04 ’24, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,003,200 and left with 1,287,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3382719488 and an Enterprise Value of 3037616640.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLTX is 1.26, which has changed by 0.04471469 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $61.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.85%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLTX traded about 511.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLTX traded about 838590 shares per day. A total of 63.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.14M. Insiders hold about 13.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of 1756425600 were 5176424 with a Short Ratio of 10.13, compared to 1753920000 on 6132791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5176424 and a Short% of Float of 18.290001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.21 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.85, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.83 and -$4.58.