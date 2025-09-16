Ratio Revelations: Synopsys, Inc (SNPS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed the day trading at $419.2 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $425.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.28 million shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $433.904 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $416.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $550 from $660 previously.

On September 10, 2025, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $605.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $535.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when PAINTER ROBERT G bought 350 shares for $425.44 per share. The transaction valued at 148,904 led to the insider holds 2,291 shares of the business.

Glaser Shelagh sold 3,655 shares of SNPS for $2,228,709 on Sep 05 ’25. The CFO now owns 15,317 shares after completing the transaction at $609.77 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, SHELAGH M GLASER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,655 shares for $609.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPS now has a Market Capitalization of 79026749440 and an Enterprise Value of 90412105728. As of this moment, Synopsys,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.049 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNPS is 1.12, which has changed by -0.16535592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $651.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $365.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNPS traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNPS traded about 5628530 shares per day. A total of 185.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.86M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of 1756425600 were 3237254 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1753920000 on 3983216. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3237254 and a Short% of Float of 1.7500000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) is a result of the insights provided by 15.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.98 and $12.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.83. EPS for the following year is $14.2, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $17.18 and $12.72.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.68B and the low estimate is $9.08B.