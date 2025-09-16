Ratio Revelations: Synopsys, Inc (SNPS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abby Carey

Updated on:

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed the day trading at $419.2 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $425.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.28 million shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $433.904 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $416.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $550 from $660 previously.

On September 10, 2025, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $605.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $535.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when PAINTER ROBERT G bought 350 shares for $425.44 per share. The transaction valued at 148,904 led to the insider holds 2,291 shares of the business.

Glaser Shelagh sold 3,655 shares of SNPS for $2,228,709 on Sep 05 ’25. The CFO now owns 15,317 shares after completing the transaction at $609.77 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, SHELAGH M GLASER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,655 shares for $609.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPS now has a Market Capitalization of 79026749440 and an Enterprise Value of 90412105728. As of this moment, Synopsys,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.049 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNPS is 1.12, which has changed by -0.16535592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $651.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $365.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNPS traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNPS traded about 5628530 shares per day. A total of 185.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.86M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of 1756425600 were 3237254 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1753920000 on 3983216. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3237254 and a Short% of Float of 1.7500000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) is a result of the insights provided by 15.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.98 and $12.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.83. EPS for the following year is $14.2, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $17.18 and $12.72.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.68B and the low estimate is $9.08B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.