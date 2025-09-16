Ratio Review: Analyzing Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $31.17 in the prior trading day, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) closed at $30.89, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

On July 16, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $33.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Tufano Amy sold 3,194 shares for $31.06 per share. The transaction valued at 99,206 led to the insider holds 12,087 shares of the business.

Amy Tufano bought 3,194 shares of AXTA for $99,209 on Aug 19 ’25. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, Weaver Troy D., who serves as the President, Global Refinish of the company, sold 10,457 shares for $37.57 each. As a result, the insider received 392,869 and left with 74,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTA now has a Market Capitalization of 6750607360 and an Enterprise Value of 9525975040. As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.833 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.394.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXTA is 1.27, which has changed by -0.13473392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2133210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.08% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTA as of 1756425600 were 7724066 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1753920000 on 6206239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7724066 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.32BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $5.29B.