Ratio Review: Analyzing Elastic N.V (ESTC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $87.54 in the prior trading day, Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) closed at $88.31, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On August 29, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $111 to $150.

Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $111.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when ASHUTOSH K KULKARNI bought 5,000 shares for $88.13 per share.

Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 19,622 shares of ESTC for $1,768,335 on Sep 09 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 457,314 shares after completing the transaction at $90.12 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Bone Jane E, who serves as the GVP & CAO of the company, sold 629 shares for $90.12 each. As a result, the insider received 56,685 and left with 38,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 9384792064 and an Enterprise Value of 8484619776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -441.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESTC is 1.06, which has changed by 0.17496014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $118.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2106000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.18M. Insiders hold about 13.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of 1756425600 were 4060450 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1753920000 on 3745091. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4060450 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Elastic N.V (ESTC) is a result of the insights provided by 25.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $416.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.24M to a low estimate of $415.6M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V’s year-ago sales were $365.36MFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.01M. There is a high estimate of $429.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.2M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.86B.

