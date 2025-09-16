Ratio Review: Analyzing Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $12.67 in the prior trading day, Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) closed at $12.35, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.28 million shares were traded. FLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.7086 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.185.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $13.Truist initiated its Hold rating on May 13, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLG now has a Market Capitalization of 5132178432 and an Enterprise Value of 11185342464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.564.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLG is 1.18, which has changed by 0.029166698 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLG has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4128570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 415.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.16M. Insiders hold about 27.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.57% stake in the company. Shares short for FLG as of 1756425600 were 52166888 with a Short Ratio of 7.99, compared to 1753920000 on 55993852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52166888 and a Short% of Float of 19.85.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FLG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031570639. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.66.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $518.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.05M to a low estimate of $504.4M. As of the current estimate, Flagstar Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $623MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.14M. There is a high estimate of $567.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $531.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.45B.