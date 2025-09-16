Ratio Review: Analyzing Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $7.13 in the prior trading day, Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $7.09, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.94 and its Current Ratio is at 8.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On April 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $3.25.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on March 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Behler Albert P. bought 10,000 shares for $4.15 per share. The transaction valued at 41,470 led to the insider holds 751,812 shares of the business.

Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares of PGRE for $203,900 on Mar 14 ’25. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 741,812 shares after completing the transaction at $4.08 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,950 and bolstered with 691,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1689320192 and an Enterprise Value of 5876758528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.372 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.396.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGRE is 1.41, which has changed by 0.39566934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1929490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.02M. Insiders hold about 16.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of 1756425600 were 7127926 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1753920000 on 7065335. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7127926 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $173.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.09M to a low estimate of $172.47M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.9MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.92M. There is a high estimate of $175.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $705.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $709.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $757.45MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $690.2M and the low estimate is $614.26M.

