Ratio Review: Analyzing RPC, Inc (RES)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $4.47 in the prior trading day, RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) closed at $4.48, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On June 16, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8.25 to $7.

Johnson Rice Upgraded its Hold to Accumulate on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 988364160 and an Enterprise Value of 890788160. As of this moment, RPC,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.345.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RES is 0.83, which has changed by -0.30542636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $7.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1430740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.40M. Insiders hold about 55.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.09% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of 1756425600 were 16783415 with a Short Ratio of 9.21, compared to 1753920000 on 15823017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16783415 and a Short% of Float of 18.67.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035794184. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 37.62% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-03-12 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of RPC, Inc (RES) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $402.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $418M to a low estimate of $382.25M. As of the current estimate, RPC, Inc’s year-ago sales were $337.65MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.01M. There is a high estimate of $410M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.57B.