Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $53.14 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $54.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.83 million shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On September 03, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when Burkhart Erin sold 1,786 shares for $59.31 per share. The transaction valued at 105,928 led to the insider holds 14,173 shares of the business.

Burkhart Erin bought 1,786 shares of BMRN for $105,928 on May 20 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Hubbard Cristin, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 273 shares for $64.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,723 and left with 32,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 10203677696 and an Enterprise Value of 9375396864. As of this moment, Biomarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMRN is 0.34, which has changed by -0.24677533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $85.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMRN has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 1831840 over the past ten days. A total of 192.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.12M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.08% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of 1756425600 were 5956363 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1753920000 on 5154684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5956363 and a Short% of Float of 3.9800000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 18.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.5, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $4.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $790.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $822M to a low estimate of $769.81M. As of the current estimate, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s year-ago sales were $745.74MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $812.64M. There is a high estimate of $835M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $759M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.2B.