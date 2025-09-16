Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Carrier Global Corp (CARR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) closed at $61.24 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $61.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.92 million shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carrier Global Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

On July 01, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $90.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Viessmann Maximilian sold 4,267,425 shares for $70.30 per share. The transaction valued at 299,999,978 led to the insider holds 54,341,534 shares of the business.

Viessmann Traeger HoldCo GmbH bought 4,267,425 shares of CARR for $304,651,471 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Kyle Crockett, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,735 shares for $73.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 52482560000 and an Enterprise Value of 62514638848. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.071.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARR is 1.27, which has changed by -0.21446896 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $83.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARR has traded an average of 5.16M shares per day and 6798870 over the past ten days. A total of 850.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 800.41M. Insiders hold about 5.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.01% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of 1756425600 were 11811698 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1753920000 on 14702704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11811698 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CARR is 0.86, from 0.865 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014026269. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is a result of the insights provided by 22.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $5.36B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.98BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4B. There is a high estimate of $5.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.49BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.15B and the low estimate is $22.68B.