Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Carrier Global Corp (CARR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Updated on:

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) closed at $61.24 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $61.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.92 million shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carrier Global Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

On July 01, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $90.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Viessmann Maximilian sold 4,267,425 shares for $70.30 per share. The transaction valued at 299,999,978 led to the insider holds 54,341,534 shares of the business.

Viessmann Traeger HoldCo GmbH bought 4,267,425 shares of CARR for $304,651,471 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Kyle Crockett, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,735 shares for $73.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 52482560000 and an Enterprise Value of 62514638848. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.071.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARR is 1.27, which has changed by -0.21446896 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $83.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARR has traded an average of 5.16M shares per day and 6798870 over the past ten days. A total of 850.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 800.41M. Insiders hold about 5.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.01% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of 1756425600 were 11811698 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1753920000 on 14702704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11811698 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CARR is 0.86, from 0.865 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014026269. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is a result of the insights provided by 22.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $5.36B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.98BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4B. There is a high estimate of $5.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.49BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.15B and the low estimate is $22.68B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.