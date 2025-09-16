Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) closed at $15.03 up 4.38% from its previous closing price of $14.4. In other words, the price has increased by $4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. NX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.715.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quanex Building Products Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On April 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Hughes Bradley E. bought 6,500 shares for $15.27 per share. The transaction valued at 99,275 led to the insider holds 6,500 shares of the business.

Wilson George Laverne bought 4,328 shares of NX for $99,674 on Dec 19 ’24. The President & CEO now owns 287,644 shares after completing the transaction at $23.03 per share. On Dec 19 ’24, another insider, Zuehlke Scott M., who serves as the Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, bought 435 shares for $23.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,048 and bolstered with 74,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NX now has a Market Capitalization of 689528320 and an Enterprise Value of 1494750336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.144.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NX is 1.04, which has changed by -0.4662642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NX has reached a high of $32.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NX has traded an average of 479.14K shares per day and 979730 over the past ten days. A total of 45.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.46% stake in the company. Shares short for NX as of 1756425600 were 1581933 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1753920000 on 1643280. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1581933 and a Short% of Float of 4.82.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NX is 0.32, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022222223. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 35.47% for NX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $472.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $473.58M to a low estimate of $472M. As of the current estimate, Quanex Building Products Corp’s year-ago sales were $492.16MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.43M. There is a high estimate of $399M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.8B.