Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.835.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 28, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On July 16, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Verdine Gregory L. sold 10,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 285,217 shares of the business.

BOLNO PAUL sold 217,351 shares of WVE for $2,194,810 on Aug 22 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 121,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.10 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, PAUL BOLNO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 217,351 shares for $9.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WVE now has a Market Capitalization of 1109812224 and an Enterprise Value of 930313024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.903 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.649.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WVE is -1.35, which has changed by 0.22066545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $16.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WVE has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 3043070 over the past ten days. A total of 155.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.03M. Insiders hold about 20.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.54% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of 1756425600 were 17318028 with a Short Ratio of 9.75, compared to 1753920000 on 16079323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17318028 and a Short% of Float of 14.71.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.3M