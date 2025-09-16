Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) closed the day trading at $18.23 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

On October 07, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $48.

On December 06, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $85.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 06, 2023, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 512 shares for $23.50 per share.

WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 40,000 shares of AMN for $1,069,600 on Mar 17 ’25. On Nov 02 ’24, another insider, Knudson Jeffrey R, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 2,461 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 90,811 and left with 37,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 699417600 and an Enterprise Value of 1612914176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMN is 0.15, which has changed by -0.6043837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $48.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMN traded about 890.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMN traded about 1095860 shares per day. A total of 38.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.02M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.36% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of 1756425600 were 2564600 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1753920000 on 3815064. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2564600 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $618.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $623.89M to a low estimate of $613.6M. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s year-ago sales were $687.51MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $626.71M. There is a high estimate of $658.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.44B.