Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed the day trading at $7.81 up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has increased by $1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.17 million shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.565.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARRY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

On March 17, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $7.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’24 when Manning Neil bought 5,700 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 29,697 led to the insider holds 29,366 shares of the business.

Hostetler Kevin G. bought 14,430 shares of ARRY for $100,038 on Nov 15 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 216,802 shares after completing the transaction at $6.93 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Hottinger Tyson, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 31,853 shares for $6.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1192782208 and an Enterprise Value of 1962781440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.676 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARRY is 1.75, which has changed by 0.08321774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARRY traded about 8.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARRY traded about 7926880 shares per day. A total of 152.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.11M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of 1756425600 were 34113400 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1753920000 on 29084791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34113400 and a Short% of Float of 24.94.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $311.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $329.67M to a low estimate of $243.9M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $231.41MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.32M. There is a high estimate of $288.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.93M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $915.81MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.16B.