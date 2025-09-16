Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down DigiAsia Corp (FAAS)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -39.20% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$39.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.56 million shares were traded. FAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1811 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.113.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FAAS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 12587492 and an Enterprise Value of 2366941. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.041 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FAAS is 2.20, which has changed by -0.8894737 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FAAS has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -63.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FAAS traded about 4.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FAAS traded about 6771630 shares per day. A total of 60.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.29M. Insiders hold about 69.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.89% stake in the company. Shares short for FAAS as of 1756425600 were 1074158 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1753920000 on 508545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1074158 and a Short% of Float of 4.25.

