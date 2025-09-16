Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Guardant Health Inc (GH)’s Financial Health

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) closed the day trading at $54.79 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $54.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On January 23, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 28, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Hidalgo Medina Manuel sold 2,165 shares for $54.16 per share. The transaction valued at 117,251 led to the insider holds 851 shares of the business.

Hidalgo Medina Manuel bought 2,165 shares of GH for $117,251 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Eltoukhy Helmy, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $59.45 each. As a result, the insider received 17,835,995 and left with 2,123,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 6832642048 and an Enterprise Value of 7643978752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.222 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GH is 1.55, which has changed by 1.1837385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $68.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GH traded about 2.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GH traded about 2610250 shares per day. A total of 124.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.17M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.21% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of 1756425600 were 8024125 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1753920000 on 9396703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8024125 and a Short% of Float of 6.75.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Guardant Health Inc (GH) is underway, with the input of 13.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 16.0 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.21.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $235.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240M to a low estimate of $231.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $191.48MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.45M. There is a high estimate of $254.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.4M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $928.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $915.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.02MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.08B.

