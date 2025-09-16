Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down TON Strategy Co (TONX)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

TON Strategy Co (NASDAQ: TONX) closed the day trading at $7.05 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. TONX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.482 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TONX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.34 and its Current Ratio is at 3.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’24 when CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L. bought 15,152 shares for $10.29 per share. The transaction valued at 155,866 led to the insider holds 63,402 shares of the business.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L. bought 13,700 shares of TONX for $146,678 on Oct 22 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 74,915 shares after completing the transaction at $10.71 per share. On Oct 23 ’24, another insider, CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,848 shares for $11.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,655 and bolstered with 84,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TONX now has a Market Capitalization of 442093536 and an Enterprise Value of 9156583. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TONX is 0.81, which has changed by -0.3472222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TONX has reached a high of $29.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TONX traded about 779.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TONX traded about 675550 shares per day. A total of 60.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.33M. Insiders hold about 20.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for TONX as of 1755216000 were 259436 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1752537600 on 42385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 259436 and a Short% of Float of 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of TON Strategy Co (TONX) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.77, with high estimates of -$1.77 and low estimates of -$1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.03 and -$8.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.03. EPS for the following year is -$5.27, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$5.27 and -$5.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, TON Strategy Co’s year-ago sales were $128kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4M. There is a high estimate of $1.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TONX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $895kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $8M.