Ratios Revealed: Decoding Agilon Health Inc (AGL)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) was $1.11 for the day, up 3.74% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.19 million shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On August 06, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when McLoughlin Karen bought 25,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 55,085 led to the insider holds 73,166 shares of the business.

Battaglia Silvana bought 25,062 shares of AGL for $50,269 on Dec 11 ’24. The Director now owns 66,144 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Nov 25 ’24, another insider, MCKENZIE DIANA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,474 and bolstered with 51,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 460009536 and an Enterprise Value of 174381696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGL is 0.10, which has changed by -0.69505495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.18%.

Shares Statistics:

AGL traded an average of 9.92M shares per day over the past three months and 6784190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 414.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.05M. Insiders hold about 26.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of 1756425600 were 18167816 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1753920000 on 18921380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18167816 and a Short% of Float of 7.17.

Earnings Estimates

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Agilon Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.45BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.06BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $5.77B.