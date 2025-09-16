Ratios Revealed: Decoding CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE) was $2.68 for the day, down -29.47% from the previous closing price of $3.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.36 million shares were traded. ZONE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZONE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.82.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Bethor Ltd sold 45,000 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 136,692 led to the insider holds 1,157,500 shares of the business.

Bethor Ltd sold 26,883 shares of ZONE for $79,305 on Sep 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,130,617 shares after completing the transaction at $2.95 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Bethor Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,117 shares for $3.61 each. As a result, the insider received 65,408 and left with 1,112,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZONE now has a Market Capitalization of 59454728 and an Enterprise Value of 33893928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.351 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.724.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZONE is 2.24, which has changed by 0.78666663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZONE has reached a high of $7.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.46%.

Shares Statistics:

ZONE traded an average of 764.26K shares per day over the past three months and 4813530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.31M. Insiders hold about 72.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ZONE as of 1756425600 were 46065 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1753920000 on 48233.

