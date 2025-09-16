Ratios Revealed: Decoding Orion S.A (OEC)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) was $9.02 for the day, down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

On August 11, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Painter Corning F. bought 20,000 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 221,632 led to the insider holds 1,084,375 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,300 shares of OEC for $43,131 on Mar 12 ’25. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 79,702 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 521069184 and an Enterprise Value of 1616170368. As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.878 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OEC is 1.07, which has changed by -0.4755814 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $19.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.87%.

Shares Statistics:

OEC traded an average of 588.58K shares per day over the past three months and 517980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.30M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of 1756425600 were 896450 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1753920000 on 662815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 896450 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.084, OEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009051724. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.