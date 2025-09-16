Ratios Revealed: Decoding Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) was $3.47 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOOF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 19, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On April 02, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

On December 19, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.11.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 19, 2023, with a $3.11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when LaRose Brian bought 245,081 shares for $4.03 per share.

Anderson Joel D bought 849,541 shares of WOOF for $2,574,109 on Mar 31 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 853,304 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, Anderson Joel D, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 736,547 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,143,352 and bolstered with 736,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 972495232 and an Enterprise Value of 3725893888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WOOF is 1.74, which has changed by -0.29471546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $6.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.22%.

Shares Statistics:

WOOF traded an average of 4.19M shares per day over the past three months and 3794990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.58M. Insiders hold about 51.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.93% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of 1756425600 were 17503595 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1753920000 on 18880292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17503595 and a Short% of Float of 19.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.51BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.12BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.16B and the low estimate is $5.92B.

