Ratios Revealed: Decoding Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) was $45.53 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $46.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. SKWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On March 14, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when HAUSHILL MARK W sold 52,748 shares for $58.76 per share. The transaction valued at 3,099,583 led to the insider holds 133,629 shares of the business.

HAUSHILL MARK W sold 10,566 shares of SKWD for $624,109 on Jun 16 ’25. The EVP & CFO now owns 123,063 shares after completing the transaction at $59.07 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, HAUSHILL MARK W, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $59.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKWD now has a Market Capitalization of 1843359360 and an Enterprise Value of 1611955456. As of this moment, Skyward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.286 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKWD is 0.59, which has changed by 0.14829755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKWD has reached a high of $65.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.85%.

Shares Statistics:

SKWD traded an average of 456.45K shares per day over the past three months and 624300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.45M. Insiders hold about 12.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SKWD as of 1756425600 were 736560 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1753920000 on 825600. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 736560 and a Short% of Float of 1.97.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 10.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $341.79M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $300.89MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.84M. There is a high estimate of $359.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.42M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.41B.