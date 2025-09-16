Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down LifeMD Inc (LFMD)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) closed at $5.83 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $5.8. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LFMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

On December 10, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 04, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Alvarez Nicholas P sold 75,000 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 443,760 led to the insider holds 605,000 shares of the business.

Alvarez Nicholas P bought 75,000 shares of LFMD for $459,000 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Schreiber Justin, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider received 249,690 and left with 2,475,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 276443424 and an Enterprise Value of 264433104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -712.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFMD is 1.66, which has changed by 0.12115383 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LFMD traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1227820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.32M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.61% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of 1756425600 were 5604963 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1753920000 on 4425226. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5604963 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $62.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.65M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, LifeMD Inc’s year-ago sales were $53.39MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.07M. There is a high estimate of $64.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.33M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $255M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.45MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $305.14M and the low estimate is $285.8M.