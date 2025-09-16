Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) closed at $1.77 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. MSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’24 when Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 506,296 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 65,717 led to the insider holds 2,985,381 shares of the business.

Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 340,300 shares of MSPR for $37,331 on Nov 05 ’24. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,491,677 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, Palantir Technologies Inc., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 111,760 shares for $0.10 each. As a result, the insider received 11,299 and left with 3,831,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 8587544 and an Enterprise Value of 462003968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.779 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.197.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSPR is -2.46, which has changed by -0.9371784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -63.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSPR traded on average about 197.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 981700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 40.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.87% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of 1756425600 were 12212 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1753920000 on 51587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12212 and a Short% of Float of 3.9600000000000004.

