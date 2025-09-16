The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) closed at $45.39 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $45.28. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. QGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 19, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Thierry Bernard bought 25,000 shares for $48.80 per share.

ROLAND SACKERS bought 31,423 shares of QGEN for $1,546,257 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, ROLAND SACKERS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 18,577 shares for $49.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 9842095104 and an Enterprise Value of 10371534848. As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.084 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QGEN is 0.67, which has changed by -0.0059132576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QGEN traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1215230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.96M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.99% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of 1756425600 were 6719106 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1753920000 on 6598386. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6719106 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QGEN is 0.25, which was 0.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0055212015The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for QGEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-01-25 when the company split stock in a 962:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $525.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $527.3M to a low estimate of $524M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen NV’s year-ago sales were $501.87MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $540.09M. There is a high estimate of $547.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $532.17M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.17B.