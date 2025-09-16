Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Under Armour Inc (UAA)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) closed at $4.88 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.8 million shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On July 02, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Sweeney Robert John bought 100,000 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 488,200 led to the insider holds 133,696 shares of the business.

El-Erian Mohamed bought 100,000 shares of UAA for $519,960 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 111,650 shares after completing the transaction at $5.20 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Aumen Eric J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,045 shares for $4.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 91,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 2078255360 and an Enterprise Value of 2857381888. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.559 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAA is 1.77, which has changed by -0.37355584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 12.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11754300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.34M. Insiders hold about 56.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.23% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of 1756425600 were 39506751 with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 1753920000 on 35413124. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39506751 and a Short% of Float of 24.66.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Under Armour Inc (UAA) is underway, with the input of 22.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.4BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.94B.

