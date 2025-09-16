Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down United Community Banks Inc (UCB)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of United Community Banks Inc (NYSE: UCB) closed at $31.7 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $32.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. UCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on July 24, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

Hovde Group Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 1,616 shares for $30.94 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 78,395 shares of the business.

BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 1,750 shares of UCB for $49,000 on May 02 ’25. The EVP, Chief Banking Officer now owns 79,925 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, BRADSHAW RICHARD, who serves as the EVP, Chief Banking Officer of the company, sold 35 shares for $28.16 each. As a result, the insider received 986 and left with 79,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UCB now has a Market Capitalization of 3850725888 and an Enterprise Value of 3540246272. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UCB is 0.86, which has changed by 0.082650304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UCB has reached a high of $35.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UCB traded on average about 632.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 465790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.55M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.04% stake in the company. Shares short for UCB as of 1756425600 were 2127300 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1753920000 on 2215341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2127300 and a Short% of Float of 2.35.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UCB is 0.97, which was 0.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029850746. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.9. The current Payout Ratio is 46.07% for UCB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-06-20 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of United Community Banks Inc (UCB) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $271.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $273M to a low estimate of $269.3M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc’s year-ago sales were $217.28MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.04M. There is a high estimate of $274.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $981.23MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B.